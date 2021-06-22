Metallica Announce Massive ‘Black Album’ Reissue With Elton John, Corey Taylor, Miley Cyrus + More

Metallica have announced a massive reissue of the Black Album featuring covers from a total of 53 artists. Bands including Ghost, Weezer, Royal Blood, Volbeat and more will share their take on classic Metallica tracks, along with solo artists such as Elton John, Corey Taylor and Miley Cyrus.

The new Blacklist album, along with a remastered version of the original Black Album, will both be released Sept. 10 via Blackened Recordings. “With contributions from countries all over the globe from the U.S. to Nigeria, there are tracks from singer-songwriters, country artists, electronic, and hip-hop artists alongside punk rockers, indie darlings, icons of rock, metal, world music, and many, many more covering the entire spectrum from musicians we’ve shared the stage with, to some who were not even born yet when the original album was released!” Metallica write.

Additionally, 100 percent of the profits will be given to charity, split between Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and charities chosen by all 53 guest artists.

​“In addition to raising money for charity, we wanted to show that Metallica’s music transcends genres, distance, and cultures, and we like to think that – with everyone’s help – we’ve done just that. It was important to us that the artists could choose whichever song they most connected to; it didn’t matter if we already had multiple versions of a song, if an artist wanted to cover that song, so be it. We were honored to have artists of this caliber want to be a part of the project and we hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed putting it all together!"

See the full track listing for Blacklist below along with Metallica’s teaser clips for the new releases. Click here to pre-order Blacklist and check out the Miley Cyrus cover of "Nothing Else Matters" with Watt, Elton John, Yo Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith below.

Blacklist Track Listing:

ALESSIA CARA & THE WARNING / ENTER SANDMAN

MAC DEMARCO / ENTER SANDMAN

GHOST / ENTER SANDMAN

JUANES / ENTER SANDMAN

RINA SAWAYAMA / ENTER SANDMAN

WEEZER / ENTER SANDMAN

SAM FENDER / SAD BUT TRUE (LIVE)

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT / SAD BUT TRUE

MEXICAN INSTITUTE OF SOUND FEAT. LA PERLA & GERA MX / SAD BUT TRUE

ROYAL BLOOD / SAD BUT TRUE

ST. VINCENT / SAD BUT TRUE

WHITE REAPER / SAD BUT TRUE

YB / SAD BUT TRUE

BIFFY CLYRO / HOLIER THAN THOU

THE CHATS / HOLIER THAN THOU

OFF! / HOLIER THAN THOU

PUP / HOLIER THAN THOU

COREY TAYLOR / HOLIER THAN THOU

CAGE THE ELEPHANT / THE UNFORGIVEN

VISHAL DADLANI, DIVINE, SHOR POLICE / THE UNFORGIVEN

DIET CIG / THE UNFORGIVEN

FLATBUSH ZOMBIES FEAT. DJ SCRATCH / THE UNFORGIVEN

HA*ASH / THE UNFORGIVEN

JOSÉ MADERO / THE UNFORGIVEN

MOSES SUMNEY / THE UNFORGIVEN

J BALVIN / WHEREVER I MAY ROAM

CHASE & STATUS FEAT. BACKROAD GEE / WHEREVER I MAY ROAM

THE NEPTUNES / WHEREVER I MAY ROAM

JON PARDI / WHEREVER I MAY ROAM

SEBASTIAN / DON'T TREAD ON ELSE MATTERS

PORTUGAL. THE MAN FEAT. AARON BEAM / DON'T TREAD ON ME

VOLBEAT / DON'T TREAD ON ME

THE HU / THROUGH THE NEVER

TOMI OWÓ / THROUGH THE NEVER

PHOEBE BRIDGERS / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS

MILEY CYRUS FEAT. WATT, ELTON JOHN, YO-YO MA, ROBERT TRUJILLO, CHAD SMITH / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS

DAVE GAHAN / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS

MICKEY GUYTON / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS

DERMOT KENNEDY / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS

MON LAFERTE / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS

IGOR LEVIT / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS

MY MORNING JACKET / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS

PG ROXETTE / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS

DARIUS RUCKER / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS

CHRIS STAPLETON / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS

TRESOR / NOTHING ELSE MATTERS

GOODNIGHT, TEXAS / OF WOLF AND MAN

IDLES / THE GOD THAT FAILED

IMELDA MAY / THE GOD THAT FAILED

CHERRY GLAZERR / MY FRIEND OF MISERY

IZÏA / MY FRIEND OF MISERY

KAMASI WASHINGTON / MY FRIEND OF MISERY

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA / THE STRUGGLE WITHIN

The Metallica Blacklist (Official Trailer)

Metallica: The Black Album (Remastered) (Official Trailer)

Miley Cyrus With Watt, Elton John, Yo Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith, "Nothing Else Matters"

Blackened