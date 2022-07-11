Metallica Play ‘Master of Puppets’ Duet With ‘Stranger Things’ Metalhead Eddie Munson

Metallica just wrapped up a European tour, but lately, all the headlines they've made have to do with Netflix's Stranger Things due to its use of "Master of Puppets" during the intense season finale. The band has now shared a video of them playing a duet with the season's beloved metalhead, Eddie Munson.

There were quite a few metal references dropped throughout the fourth season, which was split into two "volumes." Most of them had to do with Munson, who sported a denim jacket with a large Dio patch on the back, hilariously professed his love for Iron Maiden's 1983 album Piece of Mind and, during a pivotal scene, shredded along to Metallica's anthemic "Master of Puppets."

As a result of the show's popularity, "Master of Puppets" was pushed into Spotify's Top 50-Global chart earlier this week, and a wave of new fans flocked to their TikTok account. The gatekeepers apparently weren't having it, but Metallica shut them down in a comment, writing, "Everyone is welcome in the Metallica family. Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music... All of you started at ground zero at one point in time."

To further the celebration, Metallica uploaded a clip on July 8 of James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo jamming to "Master of Puppets" alongside Munson's heroic shredding scene — and they wore Hellfire Club T-shirts throughout it in his honor.

"Eddie, this is for you!" the rockers wrote in the caption.

See the video below.

Metallica's next performance is set for Chicago's Lollapalooza festival on July 28, and they have a handful of other U.S. shows scheduled for the rest of the year. Get tickets here.