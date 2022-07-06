Metallica's "Master of Puppets" is racing up Spotify's Top 50-Global chart after being prominently featured in the Stranger Things Season 4 finale. The last episode has the Eddie Munson character playing the song in the "most metal concert ever" in the Upside Down universe in an attempt to defeat Vecna, the supernatural villain who terrorized the show this season.

With all eyes on the popular Netflix show, the song is No. 17 right now (July 5) on the Spotify Top-50 Global chart, which measures plays on its platform from all over the world. It had moved up from No. 26 just the day before (July 4.) It's also currently No. 1 on Apple's iTunes rock chart as well.

Master of Puppets, the album, was originally was released March 3, 1986, and peaked at No 29 on the Billboard 200 chart. How far will the song go in the streaming age, 36 years later? We'll have to wait and see.

The version in the last episode of Stranger Things is a little different. Robert Trujillo, bassist for Metallica, shared over last weekend that his son Tye added additional guitar tracks to the song in the episode, writing:

"**Spoiler Alert** That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye! Stranger Things finale shredding it on “Master of Puppets” and big thanks to @kirkhammett on helping!"

Metallica went out of their way on social media to highlight their inclusion in the show. Their Facebook post from earlier today (July 5), seen below, said they were "beyond psyched for (Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers) to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show but to have such a pivotal scene built around it."

It wasn't so long ago that the identity of the song itself in the Stranger Things finale was in question. The internet had whipped itself into a frenzy trying to figure out what the song was based on a short snippet in the a Season 4 trailer. The odds-on favorite based on the number of guesses was Europe's "The Final Countdown," with the second-most guess being "Master of Puppets."

Check out Munson's air-shred from the episode below... but beware of spoilers.

Stranger Things' Eddie Munson Shreds "Master of Puppets":