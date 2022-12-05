Mia Goth Brutally Drags ‘Twilight’ and ‘Harry Potter’ While Sitting Next to Robert Pattinson

Mia Goth drags Twilight and Harry Potter while sitting with Robert Pattinson, who starred in both series, in a viral resurfaced interview clip.

"Were you a fan of Twilight?" the interviewer asks Goth, who was born in 1993 and was a teen at the height of the movie series' fame. Pattinson famously plays heartthrob vampire Edward Cullen in the franchise.

"Um, I wasn't actually, but my friends were really into it. Like, my friends had Robert on their walls," Goth shares.

"I've never really... I don't know, I just never really connected to those kinds of movies. I never really understood Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings," she continues.

Pattinson laughs. "Just anything. Anything you've done, I just don't get it," he jokes.

The clip, which appears to be from the duo's press run for the 2018 film High Life, was shared by a Mia Goth fan account on Twitter, where it currently has over 100,000 likes.

"mia goth saying she didn’t like twilight or harry potter while sitting next to rob is amazing," the account tweeted alongside the embedded video. Watch below.

Pattinson is known for his supposed disdain for the Twilight movie series, as evidenced by his comments in countless interviews.

According to Insider, Pattinson once joked he "stopped mentally progressing around the time when I started doing those movies."

In 2019, Pattinson sat down with Jennifer Lopez for Variety's Actors on Actors series and said, "I mean, it's a weird story, Twilight."

"It's strange how people responded. I guess the books, they are very romantic, but at the same time, it's not like The Notebook romantic," Pattinson continued. "Twilight is about this guy who finds the one girl he wants to be with, and also wants to eat her. Well, not eat — drink her blood or whatever. I thought it was a strange story."

Following the success of the first Twilight film in 2008, four more movies were released. The final film, Breaking Dawn: Part 2, came out in 2012.

The books and films were so successful they made Pattinson and his co-stars household names. The Twilight fandom calls themselves "Twi-hards."

As for Harry Potter, Pattinson plays fan-favorite Cedric Diggory in the fourth film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The film was released in 2005.