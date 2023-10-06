Is Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ Marriage Over? Couple Reportedly ‘Living Separate Lives’

Hollywood power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are reportedly heading toward splitsville just as they near 25 years of marriage.

According to Radar Online, the couple have put their 9,500-square-foot vacation mansion in Bermuda on the market as the big screen legends live apart.

An alleged insider claims the 54-year-old The Mask of Zorro actress is currently on a charity golf tour in Europe while the 79-year-old Basic Instinct actor is back home in New York.

"The marriage is over, but they don't want to do the whole divorce and separation thing. So, they have this arrangement that's working for them because nobody knows about it. They are definitely living separate lives," the source told the outlet.

The insider claimed that now that the couple's children — son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 20 — are all grown up, the Chicago star is "itching to live her own life."

"They’re hitting 23 years together, and he’s going into his 80s, and she's still young. Their marriage was never really the same after they reconciled following their brief split," the source alleged.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas will celebrate 23 years of marriage this November. The pair first met at the Deauville Film Festival in France in 1998.

They got engaged a year later in 1999, and tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Nov. 18, 2000.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas briefly separated in 2013 but reconciled shortly after.

The Ant-Man star also shares a son, Cameron, 44, with ex-wife Diandra Luker, to whom he was married between 1977 and 2000.

