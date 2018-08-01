Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Daughter Carys Is a Mini-Me on Magazine Cover (PHOTO)

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her lookalike daughter appear on the cover of Town & Country.

The 48-year-old actress and Carys Douglas, her 15-year-old daughter with husband Michael Douglas, show off their resemblance in the magazine's September issue.

Zeta-Jones is parent to Carys and 17-year-old son Dylan with Douglas, whom she married in November 2000. The actress shared a photo of her cover with Carys Wednesday on Instagram.

"So proud of my daughter @carys.douglas, as she graces the cover, even more so, of her article inside, which reminds me of what a wonderful young woman she has become. Thanks to al the T and C team #proudmama [photo by] @victordemarchelier, styled by @therealnicolettasantoro," she wrote.

Carys, a burgeoning model and actress, discussed her famous family in the interview. She was largely unaware of her parents' fame during her childhood, but feels a need to prove herself now because of it.

"I thought my dad was a pancake maker. I didn't know he was an actor," the teenager recalled. "Honestly."

"I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don't work hard for it, that I don't need to work hard for it," she said. "When, honestly, I feel like it's the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people -- that I am not just my parents' daughter."

Zeta-Jones previously said in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! that both Carys and Dylan want to go into show business.

"You know, I know it's going to be hard for them, because they've got their grandfather, Kirk [Douglas], they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it and they're good!" the star said.

"I've had a wonderful life in this business, so if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't, so I just think that they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive," she added.

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved