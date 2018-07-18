A Destiny’s Child Member Has Checked Into a Mental Health Facility for Depression

Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams has checked into a mental health facility for treatment related to depression, she confirmed in a starkly honest Instagram post Tuesday night (July 17). The news comes just a few months after she confessed to having suicidal thoughts earlier in her career.

"For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing," Williams wrote. "Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need."

"If you change your mind, you can change your life," she continued.

TMZ has reported that Williams has already begun treatment at a facility near Los Angeles.

Williams confessed during a 2017 appearance on The Talk that she spent much of her early career struggling with mental health issues, even though she didn't actually know at the time what her condition was.

"I didn't know until I was in my 30s what was going on," she said. "I just thought it was growing pains. I just thought, 'I'm turning into a woman.' I've been suffering since the ages of between 13 and 15. At that age, I didn't know what to call it."

She added that higher-ups told her to suck it up and keep moving, even though she felt like she was drowning.

"I'm in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression," she recalled. "When I disclosed it to our manager at the time, bless his heart, he was like, 'Y'all just signed a multi-million dollar deal and you're about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?' So I was like, 'Oh, maybe I'm just tired.'"

Finally, Williams confessed that during the worst of her experience, she was suicidal.

"I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy because sometimes you feel like, 'I'm the provider, I take care of people. I'm not supposed to be feeling this way. What do I do?' And I wanted out," she said.