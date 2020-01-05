While Ricky Gervais strongly encouraged all the winners to avoid getting into series topics at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Michelle Williams had her own plans.

After winning the Golden Globe for an Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for her role in Fosse/Verdon, she used her acceptance speech to inspire the female population to "vote in your own self interest" and to continue the fight for a woman's right to choose.

"I'm grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I've made and also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists," she said after taking some time to thank those she worked with in the TV movie, "because as women and as girls things can happen to out bodies that are not our choice. I've tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over it- sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I have carved with my own hand."

She continued, "I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose. To choose when to have my children and with whom. When I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing as all mothers know that the scales must and will tilt towards our children."

This inspired cheers from the crowd including big woops from Tiffany Haddish, who with Selma Hayek, presented Williams with the award. Williams ended her speech by saying, ""So women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self interest. It's what men have been doing for years... It is what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. Don't forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let's make it look more like us."

Her words immediately set the internet on fire with big cheers from social media.

This isn't the first time Williams has used her award acceptance speech as a platform to speak on a particular issue. When she won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited TV Series or Movie for the same film, she took that opportunity to empower women to fight for equal pay.