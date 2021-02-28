Daniel Kaluuya’s acceptance speech during the Golden Globes was nearly thwarted due to technical difficulties, but Twitter users are still giving the show a side-eye.

On Sunday (Feb. 28), the 32-year-old actor took home the Best Supporting Actor award for his portrayal of Fred Hampton, the leader of the Illinois chapter of the Blank Panther Party, in Judas and the Black Messiah.

However, when Laura Dern presented the star with his award, viewers at home — and online — were confused to see that Kaluuya’s mic had seemingly been turned off or muted as he began to deliver his speech, unaware that there was no sound.

The camera awkwardly panned back to Dern, who apologized for the error before attempting to walk off the stage. Thankfully, though, the Golden Globes were able to restore the “bad connection” and give Kaluuya his rightful time to shine in the spotlight.

“You did me dirty!” he jokingly shouted into the mic. "Is this on? Is this on? Alright cool. Can you hear me now? Alright, cool we've got this, we've got this.”

"This [role] took it out of me," he began. "Like the great Nipsey Hussle says, 'We're here to give ill we're empty.' And I gave everything. And I couldn’t give it to a more noble man, that’s chairman Fred Hampton. I hope generations after this can see how brilliantly he thought, how brilliantly he spoke and how brilliantly he loved."

Watch the moment and how Twitter reacted, below: