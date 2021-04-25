Daniel Kaluuya made heads turn at the Academy Awards win tonight (April 25), but not because he took home the award for Best Supporting Actor.

While everyone at the awards show and on the web celebrated the victory, social media went ablaze after the British actor paid an unconventional tribute to his parents.

"My mom met my dad, they had sex. It's amazing!" Kaluuya joked during his Academy Award acceptance speech.

Everyone at Union Station in Los Angeles laughed—but the hilariously abrupt anecdote also caused his mother and sister, who were his dates for the evening, to have very different reactions. As his sister buried her face into her hands, his mother looked confused and even mouthed, "What did he say?"

In the press room, Kaluuya stuck by his statement and said with a laugh, "I think that's pretty obvious that all our parents had sex."

He added, "Yeah, my mom's probably going to text me some stuff. But here we are, innit?"

Comedian, writer and producer Sean O'Connor also pointed out that "Daniel Kaluuya is the first cast member of SKINS to win an Academy Award."

In case you forgot about the 2000s British teen drama, which starred Nicholas Hoult, Dev Patel and Kaya Scodelario, you can see a young Kaluuya below.

With his Oscars win, Kaluuya has officially swept all the major Best Supporting Actor awards this year for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah. In the film, Kaluuya plays the late Fred Hampton, who was the chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in the '60s.

Watch his entire acceptance speech below, which includes a heartfelt tribute to Frampton and all he did for Chicago.