Jo Koy Reacts to Taylor Swift Golden Globes Joke Backlash

Swifties were not impressed with 2024 Golden Globes host Jo Koy.

During last night's broadcast, Koy joked, "We came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL… On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

The camera then panned to Swift seeming unamused as she sipped her wine, leading Swifties to fiercely come to her defense online.

Koy reacted to the backlash in an interview with Extra at a Golden Globes afterparty, where he said the joke was meant as a "compliment."

"It was a compliment, like she could be more intimate tonight, that’s all," Koy said.

He also told Entertainment Tonight, "Aww man. It was cute! It was cute! I was just saying — it’s less cutaways. That’s all!"

However, he admitted to GMA 3 that the joke was "a little flat" when asked about any regretful moments from the night.

"I think it was when the Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat…It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL…I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way," he said.

Koy also came under fire for his distasteful joke about the Barbie movie, which many fans called sexist online.

The joke reduced the meaning of the film to "a plastic doll with big boobies," which appeared to rub Ken star Ryan Gosling the wrong way when he was shown on camera.

The comedian also seemingly blamed the writer's room for the jokes that flopped, saying, "I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at."

As for Swift, she has frequently been spotted supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at NFL games.

The "Karma" singer addressed her highly-publicized presence at Kelce's games in her TIME Person of the Year interview in December.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," she explained.

She continued, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other," she went on.

"Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life," she added.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since July 2023.