2024 Golden Globes: The Full Winners List

It’s a new era for the Golden Globes. Long a production of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (and as such, long a target of accusations of impropriety, amongst other issues), the Globes are now owned outright by Dick Clark Productions (who’ve produced the live TV version for ages) and Eldridge Industries. They’re also airing on CBS for the first time in decades, instead of the show’s longtime home, NBC. The show starts this year at 8PM ET on Sunday, January 7. (The show can also be streamed on Paramount+.)

So what will be different with new owners and a new voting body and a new host (Jo Koy)? We’re going to find out. (One obvious change: They’ve added a “Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” for movies that were good but also made a lot of money — because that’s what awards are about, right?)

Below you’ll find all of this year’s Golden Globes nominees, plus the winners in each category highlighted in bold.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Chris Rock (Selective Outrage)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)

Wanda Sykes (I’m an Entertainer)

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais Armageddon)

Trevor Noah (Trevor Noah: Where Was I)

Amy Schumer (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact)

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (United States)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)

“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond & John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Move)

“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)

“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas (Barbie)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past LIves

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

1923

The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers