Is Michelle Williams Engaged and Expecting?

Michelle Williams has a lot to celebrate in 2020!

The four-time Academy Award nominee is not only getting married, but she's also having a baby!

Williams is engaged to Thomas Kail, the director of Broadway hit, Hamilton, People reported. They're also reportedly are expecting their first child together.

She had a daughter, Matilda, with the late actor Heath Ledger.

The New York theater community looks very excited by the news.

Williams and Kail worked together on the FX dance drama, "Fosse/Verdon." And more recently, they were spotted in London, where she's currently filming Venom 2, People reported. However, a rep for the actress hasn't confirmed the news just yet.

Williams has been pretty quiet about her private life but has been open about love following the death of Ledger's death in 2008.

"I never gave up on love,” she in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2018. "I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.'"