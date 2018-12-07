Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams Calls Off Engagement to Fiancé Chad Johnson

Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams just dropped her new single "Fearless," and it looks like she might have dropped her man, pastor Chad Johnson, too.

While reposting screenshots of fans listening to her new single on her Instagram Story, Williams reportedly posted a now-deleted Story post with the news. "I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single!" Williams wrote in the unexpected caption.

"Things didn't work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don't wanna destroy another relationship," the singer and Broadway star continued. Williams ended the caption on a mature note, writing, "Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS."

Williams and her now ex-fiancé Johnson, who's also a life coach, met last year during a spiritual retreat. The couple announced their engagement this past April. The pair also starred together in Chad Loves Michelle, a docu-series on Oprah's OWN, which we're guessing might not continue if this split is final.

The show depicted the ups and downs of the couple's relationship, including pre-marital counseling. Chad also supported Williams when she opened up publicly about her mental health struggles this past July.

No further word from Johnson or Williams at the time of this story being published.