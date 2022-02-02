Miranda Lambert just proved that her husband Brendan McLoughlin isn't the only one who looks good in a swimsuit. On Instagram, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer offered five pictures of the two of them on their anniversary getaway.

Both Lambert and McLoughlin look as relaxed as you can imagine, with sand between their toes and the sound of the surf behind them. The trip was to celebrate three years of marriage.

"Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine," the country star writes in a post pushed to social media on Wednesday night (Feb. 2).

The couple's wedding took place on Jan. 26, 2019. It was a surprise wedding, as very few people even knew she was dating at the time. McLoughlin is a former model and New York police officer.

He has yet to post anything about their anniversary or their trip together. The five pictures that Lambert offered find her giving him a smooch and standing alongside him with a grin on the beach. He's shirtless, while she's wearing a black-and-white starred bikini top, with a ball cap that reads "Dallas."

Subsequent photos find Brendan in pastel trunks and sunglasses. Lambert also can be found in a couple of different dresses, looking ready for a casual night out on whatever town they were in.

"You guys make me so happy," Lindsay Ell writes in the comments. "Happy anniversary you two!!" Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town also commented, as did Jessie James Decker, Elle King and more.

Lambert has often shared pictures from the couple's travels, including a lengthy roadtrip during the pandemic and trip out west for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

"If I Was a Cowboy" is Lambert's current radio single, from a new album anticipated in 2022.

