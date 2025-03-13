Mixing These Cleaning Supplies Creates Toxic Gas in Your Home

Go ahead, do it. Splurge on a professional to clean your place once a month or a couple of times a year. It feels good, calms your nervous system, and gives you some personal time back.

Meanwhile, when you have to carve out every Saturday morning to clean your home or pick a couple of evenings a week where you clean certain rooms, let's make sure you stay safe.

According to Real Simple, you could end up creating toxic gas, and there's nothing clean about that. It's easy to fall down rabbit holes while researching cheap ways to clean. Maybe you saw a life hack on socials and figured, why not try this without researching what the products can do?

Certain cleaning chemicals can be very poisonous when mixed together, and in general cleaning products should never be mixed together because of the risk of unwanted toxic inhalation effects.

You should be cleaning at least once a week, at least while wiping down your kitchen counter several times a week. Cleaning products get expensive, so it's so nice to find ways to alleviate the price by mixing products to make cleaning last longer, for example

But danger lurks so take note, please.

DON'T MIX THESE CLEANING PRODUCTS

Bleach and Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Bleach and Ammonia

Bleach and Vinegar

Bleach and Drain Cleaner

Bleach and Rubbing Alcohol

Bleach and Lysol

Bleach and Oven Cleaner

Bleach and Dish Soap

Bleach and Lemon Juice

Bleach and Windex

Hydrogen Peroxide and Vinegar

Several Drain Cleaners

Antibacterials/Disenfectants and Detergents

Do you see a trend?

According to the Taste of Home website, each cleaner should be used separately. If you really want to save money and minimize your products by using bleach or vinegar, only mix those with water.

