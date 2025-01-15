Mom Defends Daughter Who Bullied Another Student for Wearing Clothes From T.J. Maxx

You might assume that the parent of a child who was bullying another kid would reprimand or punish their son or daughter for their behavior, but one mom recently publicly praised her daughter for bullying a fellow student for their clothing.

The anonymous mom of the bully posted on Facebook about her daughter's behavior. The story was later re-posted on Reddit, where it went viral.

In the post, the mom shared her belief that high schoolers are old enough to "fight their own battles."

The mom explained she had an "interesting encounter at a school function" when another parent approached her to share that their own child was being bullied about their clothing by her daughter.

"She seemed pretty worked up about it, but, honestly, they're in 11th grade. Shouldn't they be working this out themselves?" she questioned, arguing the two teens are "practically adults."

"If you send your kid to school in T.J. Maxx clothes with no care for her appearance, you can't expect her to be treated like a queen. I'm not saying my daughter's behavior is perfect, but I think there's a bigger picture here. You've got to teach kids how to handle the real world, not shelter them from every hard conversation," she added.

Screenshots of the mom's Facebook comments section showed many of the woman's friends calling her out for bad parenting.

"Well let's be real here, maybe raise your daughter not to be a bully and make fun of someone's appearance... Be a better parent," one person suggested, to which the mom replied, "The other girl is no peach herself and comments about my daughter's looks."

"Is this rage bait?" another person commented, to which the mom replied, "I wasn't expecting it to be. Maybe I worded things badly, but the girls are mean to each other and need to work it out together."

When one Facebook friend asked what was wrong with T.J. Maxx, the mother explained: "I'm not meaning T.J. Maxx is lowly. It just meant low effort. The girl comes to school in pajamas most days. Why doesn't her mother worry about helping her gain adult skills like pride in her appearance?"