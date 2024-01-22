Mom Defends Taking 10-Year-Old to Sephora to Buy Makeup: ‘Times Change’

A mom clapped back on social media after receiving backlash for allowing her preteen to purchase makeup from Sephora.

In January, Stefanie Eadie shared a TikTok video of her taking her 10-year-old daughter and a friend to Sephora to purchase makeup.

The harmless footage showed the two girls browsing the cosmetics store's aisles as they filled up their shopping baskets with products.

However, after Eadie posted the clip, she was flooded with judgmental comments from viewers criticizing her for taking the young girls shopping at Sephora, with some claiming that children in general are ruining the store by acting unruly and messing up the products.

"My daughter and her friends all love Sephora. They love makeup, and they always want to go. I happened to just take them that day, and I had no idea what the drama was with Sephora. It was just a coincidence that I posted that video," Eadie told People following the backlash.

"I got a lot of pretty negative comments about 10-year-olds in Sephora, so after doing the research on what it was, I looked back at the videos I took, and I actually had videos of the girls putting stuff back and being polite, and I was like, 'You know what? Not all 10-year-old girls are like that,'" she continued, adding, "My girls didn't do anything wrong, so I just wanted to put it in a better light that not all girls at Sephora are tearing up displays and being rude."

The mom agreed that "kids shouldn't be going into stores and tearing up products or being rude to employees," and that she wanted to dispel the belief that all preteens act unruly in public.

"If they want to go again in a month or two, I will gladly take them again," she added.

Eadie noted that her daughter doesn't always wear makeup, but rather that it's something she's "experimenting" with.

"Times change, things are different. We all had our own interests when we were 10, but now we have the internet, and we have social media. I personally don't let my kids have social media, but they do watch approved YouTube channels. And what's trendy right now is get ready with me [videos] and hauls, whether it's clothing or makeup or whatever," she told People.