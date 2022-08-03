Monica Lewinsky Asks Beyonce to Remove Sexual ‘Partition’ Song Lyric Referencing Her

Monica Lewinsky has requested the removal of a line from Beyoncé's 2013 song "Partition."

The request comes after Beyoncé removed an ableist slur from her new album Renaissance, similar to Lizzo's removal of the same word from her song "Grrrls" earlier this year.

The "Partition" lyrics in question: “He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse / He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown.”

In a tweet linking an article about the controversy surrounding the use of ableist slur "sp-z," Lewinsky wrote, "Uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition."

According to Billboard, a fan replied to Lewinsky with, "Have you reached out to Beyoncé or her team before you saw all the heat? I am curious."

"No, I haven’t. I did mention it in the first Vanity Fair article I wrote in 2014… which was the first public thing I’d done in 10 years. but you make an interesting/fair point…” Lewinsky responded.

The article she's referring to is from 2014, where she said, "“Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we’re verbing, I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d all on my gown,’ not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d.’”

Many fans weren't amused by the statement, with one person tweeting, "She’s worried about a song released almost 9 years ago, girl be [for real]."

So far, Beyoncé's team has made no statement on the request from Lewinsky.

After facing the backlash from the use of the word "sp-z" in her "Heated" lyrics, the "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)" icon immediately took action to amend the mistake.

Beyoncé's representative told Rolling Stone that the word was not used "intentionally in a harmful way."

While Renaissance has already been lauded as another critically acclaimed album from Beyoncé, the roll-out hasn't been without controversy.

Previously, "Milkshake" singer Kelis took issue with an interpolated sample used on Renaissance track "Energy," claiming via social media posts that she was not notified of the interpolation.

Songwriter Diane Warren also threw shade at the album because one of the songs has 24 credited writers, to which other industry veterans stood up against via Twitter.

And before the album had even released, the BeyHive faced premature leaks, which Beyoncé thanked fans for not listening to on Instagram.

"So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I've never seen anything like it," she wrote.

She continued, "I can't thank y'all enough for your love and protection."

Read the full statement on slide two of her post, below: