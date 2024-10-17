Chip Lovers Rejoice: Four Brands Get 20% More After Excessive Complaints

We've suffered long enough with shrinkflation, especially with bags of chips.

We've all been shocked at the air-to-chips ratio when we open our favorite bag of chips. The bags stay the same size while the chips seem to dwindle. It doesn't matter what size bag it is, either. While some brands seem to fully embrace giving us as many chips as possible, we feel ripped off by others.

In fact, according to the Kitchen Cabinet Kings website, on average, 43% of the bags are empty, seemingly with air but it's actually nitrogen. Air would cause the chips to turn stale and the oils on them to get rancid.

This process is known as "slack fill" which is even thought to make chips taste better. Slack fill isn't harmful in any way, since about 78 percent of the air we breathe is composed of nitrogen.

Whatever the reason, it seems that there are fewer chips in the bags as the years go by. So, after excessive complaints, PepsiCo, which owns Frito-Lay, is bowing the peer pressure with four of its most popular brands of chips.

Does this mean the "air" to chips ratio is a farce? With the numbers varying, it seems that companies do have some control, especially when you see how Pringles are packaged or cookies.

According to the Seeking Alpha website, there will be 20% more chips in big bags of Lay's, Doritos, Tostitos, and Ruffles.

After hearing criticism about the reduced size by weight of individual bags over the last two years, so-called "bonus" bags will contain 20% more chips for the same.

Frito-Lay is also adding two more small bags of chips to its variety packs. Instead of 16, there will be 18 for the same price.

