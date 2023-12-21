2023’s Most Viewed Home on Zillow is this $30 Million Castle [Photos]

Can you believe you're actually looking at a modern-day castle built between 2003 and 2010 just because it's what the owner wanted?

And it's no surprise that this home stole the spotlight on Zillow according to the website as the most viewed, searched home in the entire country for 2023.

This nearly 19,000-square-foot Connecticut castle is back on the market and listed by John Pizzi with Compass. It's located at 450 Brickyard Road in Woodstock about an hour and a half from Boston. It has nine bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, 12 fireplaces, and a foyer with plenty of room fit for a king. It even has a moat, drawbridge, and an elevator.

There are a total of 20 rooms in this castle, with more than 25 species of hardwood used throughout the home on the doors, flooring, and other woodwork adding to this one-of-a-kind home.

There are many interior and exterior doors, fireplace mantles, stained glass windows, and other items that were imported from Europe. It was purchased from antique centers and dealers who specialize in saving and selling building materials with unique craftsmanship.

According to the listing, this castle is known as the Chris Mark Castle. It's named after owner Christopher Mark, who is a philanthropist and descendant of steel industrialist Clayton Mark. According to listing agent John Pizzi, Mark began construction on the castle in 2003 and oversaw the build from start to finish before it was completed in 2010.

The castle sits on 75 acres of land on Potter Pond, with heated decks and patios to enjoy in the winter. And with a moat, privacy clearly isn't an issue.

This property is an optimal fit for a person who wants a lifestyle change: not an ordinary run-of-the-mill home or estate, something unique and exceptional. Owning a Castle may not be for everyone, but who wouldn't enjoy the life of a king and queen?

Let's take a tour of this once $60 million castle, now dropped to $30 million.