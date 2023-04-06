Woman’s Mother-in-Law Calls Police After Accusing Her of Abusing Baby With ‘Tummy Time’

A new mom is furious after her mother-in-law called the police on her and her husband, claiming they were "abusing" their newborn.

"I really can’t believe it, but my mother-in-law claims my partner and I are abusing our baby (6 months old) since he 'complains' while on his tummy (our doctor said he needs more tummy time for his flat spot, to strengthen his muscles, as well as to help him roll over). He doesn’t like tummy time but it’s not like he even gets to the point of crying. He just makes uncomfortable noises," she wrote via Reddit.

The woman tried to explain their doctor's orders to her mother-in-law since she has been living with them, but she still insisted they were "forcing" and "abusing" the baby. Things reached a boiling point recently when the mother-in-law "snatched" the baby from his mom and accused her of "committing violence against him."

"I regretted letting her take him but let her. Then yesterday she tried the same thing and I refused to give her my baby. The thing is, I WASN’T EVEN DOING TUMMY TIME. My baby complains when he isn’t doing something, he just constantly gets bored," she wrote.

The mother-in-law heard the baby whining from another room and barged in, accusing the woman of "abusing him again." The woman tried to ignore her and just locked the door.

"She pounded on the door saying she will call the cops and she did. I called my partner who left work immediately and drove home. Two policemen talked to her and then us. I invited them in and said they could walk around. They looked around and saw an immaculately clean place and a very happy baby," she recalled.

The mother-in-law told the cops that the woman was "dirty" and wasn't properly cleaning the baby's bottles, and that she would "pet the dog then hold the baby."

"When she told them that tummy time hurts the baby they just said 'I’m not a professional doctor.' The police couldn’t contain their laughter saying it sounds like mother-in-law thinks she is the 'resident expert' and that they run into mothers who disagree with parenting styles a lot. I unfortunately couldn’t laugh along because I was in tears explaining the situation but it was obvious the police were on our side," the woman explained.

No police report was filed, but the woman and her husband had enough and kicked the mother-in-law out of their house.

"She had a couple hours to pack her bags and then I drove her to a motel. She of course was mad but had no remorse and thinks she did nothing wrong. She doesn’t have much money so my partner and I are paying for it. We got her a flight home tomorrow. I’m not sure what will happen in the future but it might be the last time mother-in-law sees her grandchild," she concluded.