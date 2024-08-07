Here’s the Latest on the ‘Murder She Wrote’ Movie That’s Been in the Works

I am obsessed with the comfy, cozy, iconic murder mystery television series Murder, She Wrote, starring Dame Angela Lansbury (may she rest in peace).

I fell in love with it while watching with my mom growing up, and as an adult, I have seen the full series several times over. It's that perfect rainy day binge.

As you know, the character Jessica Fletcher (played by Lansbury) is a teacher-turned-mystery novelist and sleuth who solves some 60 murders in her home town of Cabot Cove, Maine according to the CBR website. However murder follows her around the globe during her vacations and book tours during its 12 season run from 1984-1996.

Alright, back to the fictional, quaint fishing village of Cabot Cove and the latest surrounding this charming Maine fishing village as the set of a new theatrical film version with big behind-the-scenes names attached.

YouTube Murder, She Wrote Intro YouTube Murder, She Wrote Intro loading...

According to Town and Country magazine, the classic show is in the works at Universal. The writers themselves known for Orange is the New Black and Dumb Money, Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, confirmed they've even finished the script.

So when can we expect it?

READ ON: Watch the 'Friends Reunited' Trailer Called 'The One With Chandler's Funeral'

According to , Lauren and Rebecca excitedly signed on for the movie before that writers strike last year in 2023 so the project is now behind schedule by nearly a year.

Meanwhile, who will play Jessica Fletcher, since Angela Lansbury passed away in October of 2022 at aged 96 or will there be a new character? Maybe a relative of Jessica's will solve a murder or two.

According to the Screen Rant website, the producer is Academy Award-winning Amy Pascal with Pascal Pictures known for the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Molly's Game, The Post, and Little Women.

Other than that we haven't heard any new updates about this film adaption of our beloved detective series as we wait to learn more.

Movies That Everyone Loves That Are Actually Bad Sorry, guys. We just can’t get with the consensus on these popular but not-great movies.