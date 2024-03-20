Natasha Richardson’s Son Remembers Her Emotionally 15 Years After Star’s Tragic Death

Daniel Neeson has paid tribute to his mother Natasha Richardson on the 15th anniversary of her tragic death.

The Parent Trap actress, who was married to Hollywood star Liam Neeson and had Micheál, 28, and Daniel, 27 with him, died after sustaining a head injury in a skiing accident in Montreal in 2009 aged 45 and her youngest took to social media late on Monday (March 18) night to remember her.

He wrote on Instagram: "15 years since you’ve left this plane onto forever more. I look forward to reuniting one day but for now, I take solace in knowing you’re beside me every step of the way. Hopefully, I’m making you proud. I think you would definitely be proud of my margarita skills. She was the OG margarita mama! As a kid, I used to ask her for a sip of hers, and she would gently say not 'til you’re older. Little did she know I would one day start my own tequila brand and have way too many margaritas at my fingertips."

During her lifetime, Natasha, who was part of the Redgrave acting dynasty as the daughter of Atonement actress Vanessa Redgrave and director/producer Tony Richardson, starred in the original adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale and won a Tony Award for her leading role as Sally Bowles in the 1998 Broadway revival of Cabaret alongside Alan Cumming.

Her final onscreen film appearance was as boarding school headmistress Mrs. Kingsley in the 2008 comedy Wild Child opposite Emma Roberts, which was released just months before her death.

On the day after Natasha's death, theater lights were dimmed on Broadway in Manhattan and in London's West End out of respect for the acclaimed actress.

Daniel graduated from Tulane University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in digital media production and he now runs a successful tequila brand.

He concluded by noting that Natasha's sister Joely Richardson, who is known for her roles in Nip/Tuck and Disney's 'live-action version of 101 Dalmatians, always "brightens [his] day" and that he always tries to "embrace change" as life goes on.

He said: "My aunt, @joelyrichardsonsinsta who always brightens my day, said to me this week that we sometimes forget that we’re on an ever spinning planet. Change is inevitable, and we must embrace it with open arms.

"If you’re a believer or not in quantum physics, the past, future and present coexist. We’re all interconnected here and over there through love. The greatest life force. choose it above all else."