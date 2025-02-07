The Bizarre True Story Behind Netflix’s ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’

Following the wildly popular series Inventing Anna, which was based on infamous "socialite" scammer Ana Delvey, Netflix has dropped another binge-worthy, scam-centered series: Apple Cider Vinegar.

The new six-episode drama is based on Australian influencer Belle Gibson's bombshell revelation that she lied about having cancer.

In her early twenties, Gibson built a successful lifestyle brand on her supposedly overcoming terminal brain cancer by changing her diet and lifestyle.

As her social media presence began to boom, the wellness blogger amassed a large, faithful and profitable following who believed every word she said.

Gibson eventually launched an app called The Whole Pantry and released a cookbook with the same title.

However, as cracks in her stories started to show amid allegations she failed to pay multiple organizations she raised money for, the influencer finally admitted her cancer diagnosis was completely fabricated.

"No. None of it’s true," she told The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2015.

Consumer Affairs Victoria brought legal action against Gibson, who was fined $410,000 in 2017 for making false claims about her supposed donations to charity. As of 2019, Gibson had not paid any of the fine.

Watch the Apple Cider Vinegar Trailer

The Netflix series is based on The Woman Who Fooled the World, a 2017 book about Gibson's cancer scam written by journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano.

In 2018, Donelly and Toscano said they questioned Gibson's true motives behind the incident.

"I think we will never fully understand what motivates her and find out who Belle Gibson really is," Donelly told Vice.

Apple Cider Vinegar stars Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee and Tilda Cobham-Hervey. The series is streaming now on Netflix.