Netflix Is Raising Its Prices Again

The price of your monthly fix of Netflix movies and shows is about to go up.

Starting immediately, the price of a new Netflix subscription goes up; the increase varies based on which of Netflix’s plan you prefer. The standard plan, which was previously $13.99, is now $15.49. The premium plan, which allows for four different simultaneous streams and the best HD picture, now costs $19.99, up from $17.99. And the basic plan jumps from $8.99 to $9.99. If you’re already a Netflix subscriber, you’ll see the change reflected in your next monthly bill.

Netflix last raised its prices in October of 2020. A Netflix spokesperson gave this comment on the increased prices to Reuters:

We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members. We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.

With the increase in prices, Netflix’s basic and standard plans now costs more than most of its major competitions similar offerings. A monthly Disney+ subscription costs $7.99 (or $79.99 for a full year). Hulu is $6.99 a month with ads, or $12.99 a month without ads. HBO Max is $7.99 with ads or $11.99 without ads. But do those services have Nailed it? No. No they do not. So that’s one for Netflix at least. (They do have hundreds of other original films and shows as well.)

After news of the price increase broke, shares of Netflix stock rose 1.3 percent, and ended last week at $525.69.