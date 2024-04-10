Scrabble Has a New, Easier Version Because Gen Z Doesn’t Like the Original Game

Hmmmmmm, okay. I'm not really quite sure how to take this but hey, if this is the move the toy and game company Mattel plans to make then so be it. After all, it's just a game and those of us who grew up with the original Scrabble can just keep on playing that one.

The word game has been around since 1948, turned into a game show from 1984 to 1990, then returned to the small screen for a few months in 1993. Scrabble was inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame according to Wikipedia, in 2004.

This iconic board game has entertained us for generations as well as frustrated us to no end. The last part, the frustrating part, is why Mattel, which manufactures the game outside of the United States and Canada, is creating a less intimidating version to tone done the competitiveness. Hasbro manufactures the popular word game within America and Canada.

This will be the first change in its 75+ year history.

Mattel Mattel loading...

According to the BBC, it's called 'Scrabble Together' and it's a double-sided board. While the original board game that's beloved by basically every generation but Generation Z for the most part will be on one side, the new, easier, friendly version will be on the other side.

Scrabble Together will have helper cards and an easier scoring system which will also make it a faster-moving game. You can play solo or in teams, as well.

According to CNN, Mattel found that competitive games are declining with the younger generations like Gen Z. They prefer games involving teamwork while simply having fun without the pressure and even intimidation that Scrabble can create.

Scrabble Together will only be available outside the United States and Canada for now since Mattel is creating it and not Hasbro. Although I love the original, I'd definitely try Scrabble Together if or when I can get my hands on one.

Sometimes light-hearted fun is exactly what we need.