They're BAAAAACK.

Those incredible cliff divers perform the most incredible acrobatic flips as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series World Tour begins in Athens, Greece. This annual tour lasts around half the year hitting several countries and locations to show off their athleticism.

The second stop on the tour according to the website brings them from the opening of the tour in ancient Athens to the modern Seaport district off the Institute of Contemporary Art in downtown Boston, Massachusetts.

Dean Tremi Red Bull Dean Tremi Red Bull loading...

For the third year in a row, Boston is the only United States stop attracting thousands around Boston Harbor filling the ICA museum around the grounds along the Boston Harbor, inside the art museum, and even from downtown buildings and boats on the water.

Michal Navratil - Action Dean Treml loading...

The divers perform these jaw-dropping dives as they free-fall from up to 90 feet, hitting the water in mere seconds after traveling more than 50 miles per hour.

You're in for a treat of aerial, acrobatic free falls and dives from almost 3 times the Olympic diving height. Since 2009 the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has provided a platform for aesthetic action and dives of incredible complexity. This Boston season opener offers a more easily accessible way for the fans than ever before.

If you fall in love with these divers and want to follow their aerial acrobatic trek online or take a vacation to one of their locations then you'll get to see them dive in Italy, Ireland, Norway, Canada, Turkey, and Australia through November when the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series ends for the 2024 season.

Red Bull Red Bull loading...

A total of 12 men and 12 women will compete and earn crucial championship points, according the Red Bull.

