You will most likely watch this adorable, magical moment caught on video over and over again, especially if you need a cuteness overload that restores happiness in your soul. Even if all is going well in your world, this will just add to it.

Viral animal videos are always the pick-me-ups we need and some of the most watched, most popular, and most rejuvenating ones that rarely disappoint.

Clearly the universe, or whatever greater power you believe in if at all, decided this magical moment was something that someone needed to catch on video for the world to see.

According to the Weather Channel Instagram post, this cuteness capture happened in the small, coastal town of Coos Bay, Oregon which just makes that much more quaint and perfect. Coos Bay is about four hours south of Portland.

Here you go. Your heart will melt watching this real life Bambi and Thumper play just like their Disney cartoon counterparts.

Just like the Weather Channel says, "If this Disney movie in real life doesn’t melt your heart we don’t know what will."

This innocent, pure, authentic moment of two wild animals running into each other while simply out and about on a spring day in Coos Bay was captured, according to the Weather Channel, by Christopher Cody Everetts who happened to look out his back door into his yard and see these two getting acquainted and start playing together even sharing a few kisses and hugs.

Say it with me know: "AWWWWWWWWW."

The 15 Most Commonly Stolen Items From Target FinanceBuzz did some digging and discovered the most frequently pocketed, stuffed, and shoved items shoplifters love to take from one of America's biggest retailers. Here's a look at the 15 Most Commonly Stolen Items From Target. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow