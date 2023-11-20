Hulk Hogan’s Son, Nick Hogan, Arrested for DUI in Florida

Hulk Hogan's son is under arrest on suspicion of DUI in Florida.

TMZ reports that police in Clearwater, Fla., arrested the legendary wrestler's son, Nick Hogan, at around 4AM on Saturday morning (Nov. 18) after pulling him over. The celebrity gossip website obtained online records showing that the 33-year-old reality television personality allegedly refused a sobriety test.

Hogan is charged with a misdemeanor, according to TMZ, and he remained in police custody as of Saturday afternoon.

Nick Hogan — whose legal name is Nicholas Anthony Bollea — has appeared in the reality television shows Hogan Knows Best and Brooke Knows Best. He has been in legal trouble in the Clearwater area before; in 2007, the then-17-year-old was behind the wheel of a car while driving with a friend of his — a Marine named John Graziano — when he crashed into a tree, causing Graziano to suffer severe brain damage.

Authorities at the time alleged alcohol played a role in that accident, and Hogan ultimately struck a plea deal in which he pleaded no contest to reckless driving involving serious bodily injury. He served eight months in jail after that deal, and Graziano's family later settled with the Hogan family out of court after suing them over the incident.

The Hogans have not commented publicly on Nick Hogan's arrest.