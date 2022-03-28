Nick Lachey Reaches Into Paparazzo’s Car, Tries To Take Her Phone Away

Nick Lachey apparently lost his cool on a paparazzo during a night out with his wife Vanessa.

The former boy band star was heading back to his hotel when he reportedly got into a tense altercation with a photographer.

On Monday (Mar. 28), TMZ shared a clip of the frustrated singer lashing out after spotting a woman taking his photo.

After noticing the paparazzo, the outlet claims the 98 Degrees member "made his way across the street, allegedly punching her window" and screaming profanities at the woman.

Meanwhile, at the same time Vanessa was allegedly "yelling for [the photographer] to open her car door."

Footage uploaded by TMZ shows Nick seemingly reaching into the photographer's car and trying to snatch her phone away from her.

At the time, the photographer claimed "she could smell alcohol on his breath," according to the tabloid.

Later in the evening, the Love Is Blind co-host could be seen flipping off the paparazzo as he and Vanessa walked into a Beverly Hills hotel with a female companion.

Hours after the video surfaced, the "What's Left of Me" singer acknowledged it wasn't his finest moment and said he "overreacted."

"Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel," he tweeted Monday. "I clearly overreacted. I've been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done."

His followers were quick to offer him support.

"You were provoked more than you should have been. You, Vanessa, and your friend should be able to enjoy a nice dinner without the paparazzi taking photos or harassing you. Us loyal fans know you are very kind hearted, giving, and a real gentleman. Don’t let them bring you down," one person wrote.

Another commented: "Try not to stress it, not worth it. You're human like anyone else. It happens."