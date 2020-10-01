Nicki Minaj Gives Birth to First Child

Nicki Minaj has officially given birth to her newborn child.

On Thursday (Oct. 1), TMZ announced that the 37-year-old rapper reportedly gave birth to her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty, yesterday (Sept. 30). XXL has confirmed that Nicki welcomed the new baby.

Petty was reportedly present for the birth after receiving permission from the court to do so over the summer. Due to Petty's pending criminal case, he sought permission from a judge to amend his pretrial conditions, allowing him to attend the birth of their first child. Nicki's husband received the OK from the judge thereafter.

While most of the specifics regarding the birth, such as the baby's gender and name remain unknown, Nicki's legion of Barbz have been waiting for this moment since she announced her pregnancy a few months ago. The Queen rhymer revealed she was with child via an Instagram post on July 20. In photographs taken by famed photographer and music video director David LaChappelle, Nicki Minaj showed off her baby bump in an earthly photoshoot surrounded by greenery and flowers.

Long before the New York MC announced she was indeed expecting, rumors swirled amongst die-hard stans who were questioning her on posts on her social media accounts about motherhood. The final straw was when Nicki Minaj appeared in 6ix9ine's music video for his song "Trollz," seemingly hiding her baby bump in certain scenes of the visual. She later posted a still image from the video shoot, which instantly garnered fans' attention as another green light that Nicki was having a baby.

Congrats to both Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty on their newborn baby.