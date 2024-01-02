Nicki Minaj Hates Her Smash Single ‘Starships’ so Much: ‘Stupid Song’

Nicki Minaj has countless hits to her name, but there's one smash single she just can't stand — so much so that she doesn't plan on performing it ever again.

Minaj made her feelings about the upbeat dance-pop song known loud and clear during her performance in Miami on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31).

As seen in a viral TikTok video, Minaj begins to perform "Starships" before abruptly ending the song early, signaling to the DJ to cut the track.

"Hold on. Psych, psych, psych, psych! I don’t perform that song no more, y’all. I don’t like it, what y’all want me to do? Stupid song," Minaj tells the audience apologetically.

However, all was not lost for the Barbz as Minaj pivoted to another one of her signature early hits: "Super Bass."

Why Doesn't Nicki Minaj Like Her Song "Starships"?

This isn't the first time the rapper has shared her burning hatred for "Starships."

"I hate 'Starships'... Ew, like why did I do that?" she complained in an interview with Pollstar Live! in 2020.

"I wish I never recorded ‘Anaconda.’ I like the video but ugh... My first ever solo song on Billboard was ‘Your Love.’ To this day I like the video, but I hate the song. I could go on and on," Minaj added.

"Starships" is off Minaj's second studio album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, which released on April 2, 2012.

The RedOne-produced dance song debuted at No. 9 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at No. 5.

The song also reached the top 10 in several other countries including Scotland, the United Kingdom, Poland, New Zealand and Canada.

Watch Nicki Minaj's "Starships" Music Video: