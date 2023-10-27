Nicki Minaj Insists ‘Pink Friday 2′ Release Push Has Nothing to Do With Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz’s Joint LP

Nicki Minaj has rubbished a fan theory about her delayed album.

The rapper has decided to release Pink Friday 2 on her birthday, Nov. 17, instead of Oct. 20, and clarified that she had already changed the date behind the scenes and insisted Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz have no qualms about their joint LP Welcome 2 Collegrove arriving on the same day.

During an Instagram Live, Nicki said: “I have changed my album date.

“It’s been changed for some time now behind the scenes. Weezy and 2 Chainz, they announced their date and you know how me and Weezy play. He would never do that if that was my album date.”

Nicki will turn 41 on Nov. 17 and will celebrate by giving fans the sequel to her 2010 debut album Pink Friday.

She added: “The new album date for this incredible body of work, that I am so proud of is on a special day to me and to the Barbz — it will come out on my birthday.

“Pink Friday 2 I am so happy to announce will be out on my birthday.”

As well as teasing the Pink Friday 2 Tour, Nicki is set to release two new perfumes.

The "Barbie World" hit-maker has teamed up with JCPenney and Amazon on the two new scents coming out on Dec. 13 and Dec. 26, respectively.

The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper previously declared that her first album since 2018's Queen will be "the best thing to come out of 2023."

She tweeted in May: “Oh yes fractions warned, SFG did what fractions warned. Red Ruby Da Sleeze MOTHERED so hard and is now the standard. NM5 is the best thing that will come out of 2023 and will raise the bar to new and unreachable heights. NM5 tour will be hailed as “genius”. That’s it and that’s all."