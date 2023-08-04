Nicki Minaj Has Voiceovers on Call of Duty and They’re Hilarious

Nicki Minaj has voiceovers for the fifth season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, and they're hilarious.

Nicki Minaj's Voiceovers Catch the Attention of COD Players

On Wednesday (Aug. 2), Call of Duty officially dropped the fifth season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, which honors hip-hop's 50th anniversary and gives COD players the option to play rappers like Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage. Although the characters resemble the rapper's appearance and more, Minaj's voice contribution, which can be heard below, caught the ears of COD players due to its tone.

After choosing Nicki Minaj's avatar, you can hear her saying comical phrases like "Body bagged them," "Bomb drones up" and "Check fire you ’bout to get on the queen's bad side," to name a few. According to Activision, Nicki Minaj is the franchise’s first "self-named female Operator." In the game, Nicki Minaj's avatar is inspired by her alter ego named "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." Minaj can be seen holding a pink assault rifle and wearing an all-pink look with long pink-colored hair.

How Do Players Get Nicki Minaj's Character in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2?

To play Nicki Minaj in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, players must purchase the operator bundle in the COD store. Her operator bundle will contain weapon blueprints, a calling card and emblems. Gamers will be able to enjoy the new Nicki Minaj skin in multiplayer, battle royale, DMZ and more. The Nicki Minaj Operator Bundle is said to cost 2,400 COD Points.

Nicki Minaj first confirmed her appearance in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 on July 27 after Call of Duty stated on Twitter that she'll be in the game, which can be seen below.

See Nicki Minaj Confirm That She'll Be in the New COD Games