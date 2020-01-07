Nicki Minaj’s New Madame Tussauds’ Wax Figure Has Fans Confused

Nicki Minaj's new wax figure has debuted and fans think it looks nothing like the rapper.

The new figure debuted at Berlin, Germany's Madame Tussauds in her memorable "Anaconda" music video costume with the 37-year-old look-alike donning her iconic gold chained top, matching gold heels and black thong.

Twitter users shared their opinions on the new figurine, most of which agreed that her body shape is on point. While the backdrop to the wax figure is similar, with a jungle setting featuring green leaves galore and the figure on top of a table, her face has fans concerned and confused.

Madame Tussauds previously displayed the same figurine at their Las Vegas location. A different Minaj statue was previously displayed in Los Angeles. The Vegas figure received similar backlash when it debuted in 2015, however, Minaj seemed to be a fan of it.

The rapper called the statue, "so iconic," Billboard reported. She was the first female rapper to have a figure made by the company. She even posted a photo of her fans posing with the statue on her Instagram.

See some of the best reactions from fans, below.