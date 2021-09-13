Nicki Minaj Wants to Do More ‘Research’ Before Getting Safe, Effective Covid-19 Vaccine

Despite getting COVID-19, Nicki Minaj probably won't be getting the COVID-19 vaccine any time soon.

On Monday (Sept. 13), the rapper revealed that she would not be attending the 2021 Met Gala because she is concerned about not having a nanny to care for her infant and also worries for his health due to the pandemic. "Not risking his health to be seen," she tweeted, adding that she also didn't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine to attend the event.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," she added. "If I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose on."

The CDC has called the vaccine both "effective and safe." The Pfizer vaccination is now FDA-approved.

Minaj also revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 recently, which is why she pulled out of the MTV Video Music Awards last minute.

"Love u babe," she responded to a fan who agreed with her choice not to go to the black-tie affair. "I was prepping for VMAs then I shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? 'get vaccinated' Drake had just told me he got covid [with] THE VACCINE tho so chile..."

In a follow-up tweet she claimed that her cousin in Trinidad won't get vaccinated after his friend allegedly got it and became impotent.

"His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied," Minaj wrote.

Minaj later added that she's sure she'll eventually get vaccinated because she has to go on tour.

See all of her tweets, below.

The 2021 Met Gala was postponed from May until September due to the pandemic. The event will require each attendee to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours. They are also requiring face masks when not eating, and social distancing is in place with the seating arrangements.