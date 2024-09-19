Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis Will Bring Popular Author’s Books to Life

Have you heard of author Patricia Cornwell? She is an award-wining, internationally best-selling mystery and crime author who has penned mostly fiction. She's best known for her books about fictional character Kay Scarpetta who is a medical examiner in Virginia.

There are more than 20 Kay Scarpetta books. While it's not new to have books turned into movies, which has happened with some of Patricia's novels including Kay Scarpetta, this is the first time for adapting Patricia's Scarpetta books into a television series.

I'm so excited!

According to the TV Line website, Amazon's Prime streaming service has now official ordered two seasons of the new thrilling mystery series aptly named, Scarpetta. It's staring Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Nicole will star as medical examiner Kay Scarpetta who juggles her career along with professional and personal relationships. Jamie plays Kay's sister Dorothy. According to Patricia Cornwell's website, the series starts filming in Nashville, Tennessee in late September 2024 with a release date set for a few months later on February 21, 2025. Kay has been played in television movies by Demi Moore and Angelina Jolie with this being the first time with a television series.

Patricia's novels are credited with influencing the popular forensic-based TV series like the CSI franchise and documentary series like Cold Case Files according to the Huffington Post.

I’m beyond excited that this is finally happening. This will be great fun for all, and I’m grateful for the immense talent that the show is drawing. I’ve always been a huge fan of Jamie Lee Curtis and Nicole Kidman. Their wanting to do this is humbling and simply awesome.

The first Kay Scarpetta novel his book stores in 1990.

