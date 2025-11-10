After filing for divorce from Keith Urban in September, sources say Nicole Kidman has no plans to rush back into Hollywood full-time.

Instead, she’s staying rooted in Nashville — and carefully stepping into a new solo chapter.

“She loves the community,” a close confidante tells PopCrush. “Mornings at Pilates, dinners with girlfriends, charity auctions — she feels grounded here.”

Kidman has been showing up at runways, fundraisers, and with friends — bringing what those around her describe as a “new energy.”

“She earned this peace,” the source adds. “She built these friendships. She’s not abandoning them just because her marriage ended.”

What’s Next for Nicole?

As previously reported, the Oscar-winning actress is “keeping it positive” and focusing on what lies ahead — including a full slate of upcoming projects.

“She has a great attitude and feels very grateful for her life,” a source shared.

Kidman remains devoted to her daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14), who will primarily live with her as part of a private custody agreement.

Professionally, she’s not slowing down. Nicole is currently juggling several major projects, including:

Big Little Lies Season 3

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Scarpetta

A Practical Magic sequel with Sandra Bullock

Inside the Divorce Agreement

Kidman and Urban shocked fans with their split after 17 years of marriage, but behind the scenes, the process had already been underway.

Their official date of separation was September 30 — the same day the filing became public.

The couple cited irreconcilable differences and agreed to a custody arrangement focused on stability and shared responsibility:

Kidman will be the primary residential parent (306 days/year)

Urban will have custody for 59 days/year

No child support will be exchanged

All major parenting decisions will be made jointly