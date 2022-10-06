A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan? Jamie Lee Curtis Would Like to See It

Jamie Lee Curtis is no stranger to reprising past roles and if it were up to her, she would bring back her role in Freak Friday.

While promoting her most recent movie - Halloween Ends - in Mexico City, Curtis shared that she would be open to making another Freaky Friday movie with her co-star Lindsay Lohan.

"Lindsay Lohan and I are friends.... Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day, she's in Ireland making [her new Netflix movie Irish Wish]," she said.

When asked if she would be open to exploring the story of Freaky Friday further, she shared that she would be open to it.

"Anyway, Freaky Friday remake? Absolutely," she said.

Watch the clip from her press tour below:

Released in 2003, Freaky Friday starred both Curtis and Lohan in the story about a mother and daughter who, due to otherworldly magic, switch bodies unbeknownst to them at first.

Upon its release, Freaky Friday was a huge success at the box office. Made on a budget of $26 million, the film would go on to earn $160.8 million.

The film was also a critical success with Curtis being nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the ionic comedy.

Elsewhere in her press stop, Curtis revealed that while she has a strong relationship with Lohan, she tests her fellow actress to make sure "it's not a phishing scam" every time they have contact with one another.

"The test for her was, 'What was the song that you and I were trying to learn the rap [that's] in the middle of the song while we were sitting in the car doing the scene while we were eating French fries,'" Curtis remembered.

"The answer is the Justin Timberlake song "Like I Love You" .... she and I were playing the tape, then we'd go back and rewind, the two of us were writing the lyrics to that whole rap in the car in Freaky Friday," she revealed.

Since their starring roles in Freaky Friday, both Curtis and Lohan have gone on to be featured in several other successful films.

Lohan appeared in Mean Girls as Cady Heron and Curtis would reprise her iconic role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise.