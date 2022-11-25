Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo has officially been charged with indecent assault.

According to Soompi, the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office indicted Oh Young Soo without detention on charges of indecent assault, which stem from an incident in 2017. The actor is accused of allegedly inappropriately touching a woman’s body.

The report states that the police officially received the woman's complaint in December of last year. However, after they forwarded the documents to indict Oh Young Soo in February 2022.

The prosecution asked for a supplementary investigation, which led the police to interview the witness and to review the lawyers' opinions. As a result, the police did not transfer the case in April.

However, the victim in the case decided to appeal the decision and there has since been another investigation into the events that took place. The news outlet goes on to say that during the course of the investigation Oh Young Soo denied the allegations brought against him.

Oh Young Soo has since commented on the matter.

"I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges," he said.

Regardless, the prosecution in this case has decided that there is enough evidence to charge him and the case will then be transferred to trail.

Upon its release, Squid Game was a major success for Netflix and Oh Young Soo. He became the first South Korean actor to receive a prestigious Golden Globe award or best supporting actor in a series.