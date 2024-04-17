Here’s Where All of O.J. Simpson’s Five Children Are Today

Disgraced former football star O.J. Simpson had five children: two with the late Nicole Brown and three with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley.

Following the announcement of his death by his children collectively, many people are curious about where they are today.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," their statement read via Simpson's Twitter/X account.

Many people are slightly familiar with Sydney and Justin Simpson, the NFL player's kids with Nicole Brown, due to them being shoved into the spotlight after their father was infamously charged with murdering Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994.

Simpson was later acquitted in 1995 but spent nine years in prison after a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping. He was released on parole in 2017.

As for his kids, he told NBC's Katie Couric in 2004 that they were "well-adjusted," according to Today.

Sydney Brooke Simpson

Sydney Brooke Simpson, born in 1985, is the oldest child of O.J. Simpson and his late wife, Nicole Brown.

She is now 38 years old. At the time of her mother's tragic death, she was only eight.

In his interview with Couric in 2004, Simpson said of Sydney and her younger brother, "They’re doing terrific. I mean, I couldn’t (be) more proud of them. They’re both excellent students, honor students. My daughter just graduated this past week and got accepted to a very fine — a Northeastern school."

Per Today, Sydney leads a mostly private life but pursued a career in real estate and lived in the St. Petersburg, Fla. area as of 2016.

According to the Belmont Filmhouse blog, Sydney attended Boston University and obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology in 2010.

The outlet also reported that she apparently owns her own real estate company called Simpsy Properties LLC and a co-owns a restaurant with her younger brother Justin.

Justin Ryan Simpson

Justin Ryan Simpson, born in 1988, is the youngest child of O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown, and he is now 35 years old.

Justin was five years old when his mother passed away.

He also leads a private life out of the limelight in Florida, per Today, but once spoke with the Tampa Bay Times in 2016 about his life and work.

"It’s a great place to live, why not St. Pete? It’s gorgeous here," he said at the time.

He co-owns a restaurant with his sister Sydney and is also a successful real estate agent in the Tampa Bay area.

Simpson briefly talked about his son in his 2004 NBC interview, saying, "He’s taller than I am. And he is — I’ve often said he’s the finest kid I’ve ever known. He really is. He is well-liked. He participates at his school in all sports: lacrosse, basketball, football."

Justin's godfather David Brobeck recently spoke to People about his and Sydney's "good life" despite the tragedy they faced in their early childhood.

"They've grown up, and they have their own families now, and they're doing really well. They're solid solid people and parents, and we just wish them all the best and give them lots of love," Brobeck shared.

He also revealed that Justin is now married and has a daughter.

"We stay in touch with Justin. He's a really solid young man. I still call him a kid or young man, he's like 35 years old ... Yeah, just a great person and his wife [Alycia Browne] is wonderful and their little child [Lana] is wonderful," Brobeck said.

Arnelle Simpson

Prior to his marriage to Nicole Brown, O.J. Simpson was married to Marguerite Whitley, with whom he had three children.

The oldest Simpson child is Arnelle, now 55, who was born in 1968.

Arnelle has always been a fierce supporter of her father and even testified in court for him multiple times.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Arnelle testified that her father was "very upset, emotional, confused" when told about Nicole Brown's death.

She also later testified at Simpson's parole hearing in 2017 and called him her "best friend" and "rock."

"No one really knows how much we have been through, this ordeal, in the last nine years. We just want him to come home so we can move forward for us, quietly," she said, per NBC News.

Jason Simpson

Jason Simpson, now 53, is the second of O.J. Simpson's children with first wife Marguerite Whitley.

He was born in 1970 and now works as a chef and culinary director, according to Today.

People also reported that Jason works as a chef at St. Cecilia in Atlanta, Ga.

Though he leads a relatively private life, he opened up on an episode of the Food That Binds podcast in 2021 about his family and his career.

"There was a time when my dad was famous, and there was a time when he was infamous. And I know that when he was famous, I didn’t want him around then because I didn’t want him to take away from something I took very serious, which was cooking," he shared.

"Sometimes, people are aggressive and sometimes people want to find out what’s going on with you, and they don’t, often they don’t have the best intentions. They don’t care if you have a job with supportive people who care about you and think the world of you, because there’s nothing that doesn’t sell," he went on about the media attention he experienced during his dad's murder trial.

Aaren Simpson

Aaren Simpson was the youngest child of O.J. Simpson and Marguerite Whitley.

She was born in 1977 and passed away at two years old after drowning in the family's swimming pool in 1979.

In his 2004 NBC interview, Simpson called her death a "tremendous loss."