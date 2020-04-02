OJ Simpson Thinks ‘Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Killed Her Husband, Says He’s ‘Tiger Sashimi’

OJ Simpson is convinced Tiger King's Carole Baskin killed her husband.

The former football player, who was acquitted of the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman in 1995, shared his thoughts on the latest Netflix docu-series to go viral. (Have you see all the hilarious memes!?)

Just like so many others who watched the seven-part documentary, Simpson believes the Big Cats owner and animal activist killed her millionaire husband, Don Lewis, and fed his body to her tigers.

“Listen I’ve had so many people on my case asking me to watch some show called, Tiger King,” he said in the video posted to Twitter. “Well, yesterday I watched this show and oh my God is America in this bad of shape?”

The 72-year-old continued, “I watched about six episodes of this show and I couldn’t believe what I was looking at. White people what’s with you and wild animals? Leave them animals alone.”

“This show is crazy but it’s so crazy that you kind of keep watching,” he went on. "One thing I will say, there’s not a shred of doubt in my mind, that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi right now. I’m just saying."

Check out Simpson's Twitter clip, below:

The internet definitely has their own thoughts on Simpson's suspicions, with many pointing out the irony.