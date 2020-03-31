These Hilarious ‘Tiger King’ Memes Are Almost as Absurd as the Hit Netflix Docu-Series

Tiger King is the latest binge-worthy Netflix docu-series to go viral and it's resulted in some of the best — and most hilarious — memes and tweets.

The show, which follows the story of Joe Exotic — an eccentric zoo owner in rural Oklahoma — and his longtime feud with Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue and animal-rights activist. Last year, he was arrested and is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for allegedly hiring someone to murder her.

It didn't take long for Tiger King to come one of the most-talked-about new series to be released on the streaming platform. Even celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jared Leto are obsessed with it while other stars, like Dax Shepard, hope to be cast in a future biopic based on the true-crime documentary.

Rapper Cardi B said she'd even considered starting a GoFundMe campaign to free Joe from prison because she doesn't believe he's guilty of his crimes. In fact, like most viewers, she thinks Baskin killed her second husband, Don Lewis, and fed him to her tigers.

Since Tiger King premiered a week ago, the internet has exploded with the most absurd memes and tweets — and we’ve rounded up some of the best below.