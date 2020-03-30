Is Britney Spears Connected to ‘Tiger King’s Doc Antle and Carole Baskin?

Tiger King has been quite the topic of conversation during these strange times we're living in, and binge-watching the ludicrous documentary is only the beginning. There's so much to process and discuss, and now that we all have so much time on our hands while we self-isolate at home, extra dedicated fans have pointed out an interesting connection between Britney Spears and the hit Netflix documentary series.

Doc Antle, the owner of South Carolina-based Myrtle Beach Safari, was involved in Spears' 2001 "I'm a Slave 4 U" MTV Video Music Awards performance, and there's photographic evidence to prove it.

Twitter user Evan Ross Katz shared pictures of Antle standing behind the pop star onstage, managing the tiger behind her.

But wait, there's more! The same tweet also shows a picture of Spears sitting next to a woman who looks an awful lot like Carole Baskin — cat print dress and all — during the 2002 VMAs.

Unfortunately, Baskin's company Big Cat Rescue shot down that theory. Katz broke the news to his Twitter followers.

In other disappointing Tiger King news, all those amazing Joe Exotic songs you can't get out of your head (for better or worse) weren't actually written by the big cats enthusiast. They were written and performed by Washington state musicians Vince Johnson and Danny Clinton.