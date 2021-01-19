Joe Exotic Legal Team Confident President Trump Will Pardon ‘Tiger King’ Star on Last Day in Office

Tiger King star Joe Exotic is almost certain he's getting out of prison today.

According to multiple reports, Joseph Maldonado-Passage (a.k.a. Joe Exotic) believes that President Donald Trump will include him in a list of pardons that are expected to be announced today on his final day in office.

In fact, they are so confident that the so-called Tiger King reportedly has a limo and a makeup crew on standby.

Maldanado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for putting money on Carole Baskin's head. In addition to being convicted for the murder-for-hire plot, the Tiger King star was also convicted on charges of violating wildlife laws.

The legal team that is representing Joe Exotic filed for a pardon last September stating that he "maintains his innocence and that he was 'railroaded and betrayed' by others."

His lawyers also say that if a pardon is granted, they plan to go after those who set up their client.

We should know more by the end of the day, but in the meantime, all eyes are on the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas where Joe Exotic is being held.