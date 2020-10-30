Kim Kardashian-West and Her Family Dress Up as Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and His Zoo for Halloween

Kim Kardashian-West dressed up her clan as the stars of Netflix's Tiger King.

On Friday (October 30), the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared behind the scenes photos and videos of her getting ready for Halloween with her children and best friend, Jonathan Cheban.

Kardashian-West dressed up as Carole Baskin complete with a purple flower crown and animal print costume. Cheban portrayed Joe Exotic with facial hair and his signature mullet and an eyebrow ring. Kardashian-West and Kanye West's children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, dressed up as their tigers.

North filmed a viral TikTok song and dance that involved Baskin on her mother's Snapchat. "Carole Baskin killed her husband, whacked him. Can't convince me that it didn't happen. What's Happening?" the lyrics read. Kardashian-West admittingly did not know the words or choreography, so North finished the performance for her.

“I just want to kiss you,” the makeup mogul said to Psalm when they were dressing up in their costumes. “Can Mommy have a kiss? You smell so good!” The children got their faces painted and put on their tiger suits to do a Zoo-themed photoshoot.

See the photos and videos, below.