‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Gripes About Not Being Able to Say the N-Word in Previously Unseen Footage

Tiger King is the latest binge-worthy show on Netflix, and though its star Joe Exotic is beloved for his absurdity some previously unseen footage might make fans start questioning their loyalty to the big cats enthusiast.

In the 17-second clip, Exotic gripes about not being able to say the n-word.

“What’s goin’ in this country is absolutely pathetic," he rants in the video. "I can’t say the n-word, but you can get on YouTube and watch any black man’s rap video and they’re callin’ each other the n-word. What the hell is this discrimination on why I can’t say the n-word and they can.”

YIKES

Cardi B, who loved Exotic so much she said she wanted to start a GoFundMe to get him out of jail, quickly changed her tune after watching the leaked footage.

"Ooooo heeeeiiiiillllllllll naaawwww .......Feed him to the lions immediately" she tweeted in response to the clip.

Despite its star's polarizing attributes, the docuseries is still all the rage and has spawned some pretty spectacular memes. In other Tiger King news, one eagle-eyed fan pointed out a connection between Britney Spears and the series' other big cats trainer, Doc Antle.