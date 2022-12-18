The Olympics Announce ‘Monumental’ New Rules For Transgender Athletes

The Olympics will be more inclusive for transgender athletes. What does this mean for the competitions?

The IOC (International Olympic Committee) made the big announcement this weekend where they officially set new guidelines in place in an attempt to "preserve" a "level playing field" for female sports.

Transgender people in sports have become a hot topic with United States swimmer Lia Thomas, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard and British cyclist Emily Bridges competing as transgender female athletes in their respective sports. The debate has caused controversies among officials in an attempt to be inclusive and fair to everyone involved.

Last year, the IOC was criticized by athletes who stated that there should be “no presumption of advantage” for transgender women competing in female sports. People have requested and demanded that the IOC update its policy in regard to more specific requirements for sports.

"Principle 4 [fairness] recognizes that sports organizations may at times need to issue eligibility criteria for sex-segregated competition to maintain a fair and proportionate distribution of competitive advantages among participants," the new amended statement reads. "It also recognizes the particular importance of advancing equality for women in sport and preserving fair and meaningful competition for elite women athletes, which may require criteria that limit eligibility in some cases."

The committee also stated that the ethics of transgender athletes competing in female sports were potentially ignored before, and have to now be taken into consideration.

"The current state of scientific and medical knowledge [should be taken into account] as well as ethical, legal, human rights and social considerations," they added.

They previously dismissed the testosterone limit, and now "acknowledges that testosterone may be an important factor shaping performance in elite athletes in certain sports."

The IOC suggested that individual sports should determine their own eligibility requirements for transgender athletes based on the "physical demands" of the sport. They also requested that testosterone limits shouldn't be the only factor in determining eligibility.

One of the biggest statements was that the IOC stressed that their principles should solely apply to professional-level sports and not at the youth and teenage levels.