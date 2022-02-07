Olympics Quarantine Food So ‘Inedible’ Athletes Are ‘Crying Every Day’

Several Olympic contenders have complained about the food they've been served and the conditions they've experienced while in quarantine at the 2022 Games in Beijing.

Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova went viral after sharing a photo of one of the lackluster meals she received.

In the photo she uploaded to her Instagram Story, it appears she was served a variety of meats, a small serving of potatoes and pasta.

Saying that the meal appears unsavory is generous.

Check out Vasnetsova's post below:

Olympic athletes raise concerns about the food in quarantine hotels at the games @vasnetsova.lera via Instagram

What's more, TMZ notes that Vasnetsova claimed to have been served the same meal for "breakfast, lunch and dinner" for five days.

"My stomach hurts," Vasnetsova wrote. "I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired."

The athlete said that she is only able to eat the pasta and is finding it difficult to do much during her days spent isolating in quarantine.

"I only sleep all day because I don't even have the strength to get out of bed," she said, according to USA Today, going as far as to say it's "impossible" to eat most of the food she's been served.

Vasnetsova also claimed athletes are being served less appetizing and nutritious options than what others have been receiving in quarantine. While she was served pasta and unappealing meats, she said her team doctor received fruit, salad and prawns with broccoli, according to the Associated Press.

She is not alone in voicing her complaints.

USA Today reports Polish speedster Natalia Maliszewska also complained about the conditions while quarantining in Beijing.

"My heart can't take it," the competitor reportedly wrote on Instagram.

She's been in and out of quarantine, which resulted in her missing out on the qualifying race for her best event, according to the publication.

"I don't believe in anything anymore," Maliszewska wrote. "In no tests. No games. It's a big joke for me."

The AP notes that Olympic teams have been speaking out against the situation at hand.

For instance, Dirk Schimmelpfennig, the delegation head from Germany, called the living situation for quarantined athletes "unreasonable." The country called for larger rooms and regular food deliveries.

Thankfully, it does appear that the complaints are helping in some cases.

Vasnetsova was reportedly later served a heartier meal that included salmon, cucumbers, sausages and yogurt. A spokesperson for the Russian biathlon team added that she is set to receive a bike and is in better spirits, too.